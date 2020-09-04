Guess The Film Or Not, You Still Get To Read The Cute Story Behind This Karisma Kapoor-Salman Khan Pic

Karisma and Salman in a throwback photo from film sets (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

It's Friday and we had our eyes on Karisma Kapoor's Instagram for a Flashback Friday treat and oh boy, it turned out to be a major blast from the past. Now, Karisma Kapoor's throwback posts aren't just regular old photos but they are always accompanied by interesting anecdotes. Karisma also loves to keep her Instafam engaged with this guessing game, asking netizens to identify the movie or a song the throwback stills are from. This Friday was no different when she time travelled to two decades ago and landed in the Mauritius of 2000. Karisma co-starred with Salman Khan in 2000 film Dulhan Hum Le Jaayenge - sharing a photo from when they were filming the song Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai, Karisma wrote: "I vividly remember the sun was setting and we needed to get this shot done while Salman Khan was making us all laugh. Fun times in Mauritius. Guess the film and song?"

That was an easy one to guess because who can forget Karisma and Salman grooving on the beach in twinning outfits? Here, take a look at her post.

For those who need a memory refresher, here's the song Karisma is talking about. FYI, Karisma and Salman made twinning look cool way before it became a fashion rage. Don't miss those sparkling skin tattoos though. We like.

Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan, a hit onscreen jodi of the Nineties and early Twenties, also co-starred in films such as Biwi No 1, Chal Mere Bhai, Nishchaiy, Jaagruti and Jeet.