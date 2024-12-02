Karisma Kapoor Is In A New York State Of Mind. See Post

Karisma Kapoor is living her best life in New York, and her latest Instagram post is all the proof we need. The actress shared a delightful photo dump from her travel adventures. In the opening frame, Karisma is seen rocking a black sweater adorned with white stars. Her radiant no-makeup look is clearly setting skincare goals. Next, she strikes a pose on the streets of the Big Apple. Foodies, take note – her post also features mouthwatering snapshots of three types of pizza, a mug of a warm beverage, a coffee cup and a slice of cheesecake. The carousel also includes a mirror selfie featuring an oh-so-stylish avatar of the diva. The last slide features an affirmation displayed in what seems to be a restaurant: “Anything is possible!!!” Karisma's caption reads, “NY in a beat.”

Karisma Kapoor recently attended the roka ceremony of her cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani in Mumbai. Alongside Karisma, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor were also present to celebrate the special occasion. Anissa Malhotra Jain, Aadar's sister-in-law (wife of Armaan Jain), shared glimpses from the festivities on her Instagram Stories. In one of the pictures, Kareena, Karisma, Navya Nanda, Alekha Advani and Anissa posed together, all dressed in their festive best. Another candid image featured Kareena, Karisma and Anissa, with Kareena playfully making a victory sign. For the unversed, Aadar Jain is the son of Rima Jain, daughter of the legendary Raj Kapoor. Click here to check out the pictures.

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix original Murder Mubarak. In the film, she portrays Shehnaz Noorani, an actress vying for the post of President at a Delhi-based club for elites. Directed by Homi Adajania, the thriller premiered in March this year. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra and Sanjay Kapoor in significant roles.