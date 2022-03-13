Karisma Kapoor Bumps Into Her 'All Time Fav'. Guess Who That Is

Karisma Kapoor. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Karisma Kapoor shared a post with Madhuri Dixit

She worked with Madhuri in Dil Toh Pagal Hai

She recently celebrated her son Kiaan's 12th birthday

With candid posts and good vibes online, Karisma Kapoor never fails to impress her legion of fans. She also keeps sharing adorable glimpses from her daily life and posts stunning throwbacks too. Her latest post is sure to have you swooning. Karisma shared a photo with none other than Madhuri Dixit and wrote, “Look, who I bumped into at the studio. My all-time favourite MD-ji.” In the image, the two actresses share a hug while smiling for the camera. Karisma is dressed in a colourful pantsuit while Madhuri looks gorgeous in a saree. Karisma added the hashtag “memories and magic” to her caption.

Madhuri Dixit too reacted to the image with a hug emoji and a red heart emoji.

Take a look at Karisma's post:

In the past, too, Karisma Kapoor has posted some adorable photos. When her son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, celebrated his 12th birthday, the actress marked the day with a candid photo with the birthday boy. In the photo, the two are seen hugging each other tightly. Decorative balloons surround them in the photo.

Actress Amrita Arora wrote, "Adorable" and added a red heart emoji.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor wished a happy birthday to Kiaan and Saba Pataudi followed suit.

A few days ago, Karisma Kapoor celebrated the 17th birthday of her daughter Samaira. The actress posted a photo of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday to my baby girl. Mama's jaan. Thank you for letting me post this pic. Birthday love. Daughters are the best."

Madhuri Dixit also commented on this photo.

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood.