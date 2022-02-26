Karishma Tanna Welcomes Weekend With An Intense Workout Session

Karishma's workout session (Courtesy: karishmaktanna)

What's the definition of the perfect weekend for you? Maybe you are thinking about food, hanging out with friends, movies or simply lazing out in the house. Well, that's not the case with Karishma Tanna. For the newlywed, weekends are beginning to look super active. How? She has thrown herself into a rigorous weekend workout routine. Her Instagram post shows her doing some tough balancing and foot strengthening exercises. The video gives us a glimpse into the different types of exercises she is undertaking. Karishma captioned the image, "Hello weekend." The actress also added a black heart to her caption.

Karishma Tanna regularly attends the gym and nothing can make her veer from her fitness routine. The actress posed in the gym for some photos and dropped a funky caption to entertain her fans. She wrote, "Me: The way you make me feel. My lonely days are gone. Gym: [funny face emojis]."

Karishma Tanna's love for the gym will leave us motivated. She manages to share workout videos quite often. Recently, she had posted a video where she is doing weighted crunches and different types of weighted leg raise. We are surely inspired by her efforts. Her caption read, "Another day of struggle". She also added hashtags saying "gym" and "love".

Karishma Tanna's chiselled body is something that we all envy. Given her toned body, we aren't surprised to see her love for workouts. After her gala wedding festivities, Karishma Tanna made a point to shed the extra calories at the gym. And, she announced it on Instagram. The newlywed actress struck a pose at the gym in a white athleisure. Her caption read, "Let's burn it." Her hashtags revealed that she was focussing on cardio exercises for the time being.

Karishma Tanna married Varun Bangera on February 5 in Mumbai. Regarding work, she will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta's next project. The story is based on journalist Jigna Vora's book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison.