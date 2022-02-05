The Wedding Album: Pics From Karishma Tanna And Varun Bangera's Pheras, Mehendi And Haldi

Karishma Tanna with Varun Bangera.(courtesy: karishmaktanna)

Say hello to newlyweds Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera. The couple got married in the presence of family members and friends on Saturday in Mumbai. Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera managed to serve perfect looks for all their wedding ceremonies. For their wedding, bride Karishma Tannaa picked a pastel pink lehenga from the shelves of Falguni and Shane Peacock and she looked pretty as ever. The groom's choice for the big day was an ivory sherwani. Let us take a look at some of the most picture-perfect moments from Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's wedding album or should we say #KarGotHerVar, which was the couple's official wedding hashtag.

The Wedding

Karishma Tanna simply wrote: "Just Married" in her post. The pictures from the pheras and especially the one where Karishma can be seen proposing to Varun, are absolutely dreamy.

Haldi

Karishma Tanna picked a white ensemble from the shelves of Sukriti and Aakriti. She wore jewelry by Mrinalini Chandra Label. She accentuated her look with floral jewelry by Floral Art and Design Studio. Karishma Tanna kept her makeup minimal.

This one is from after the haldi ceremony.

Mehendi

For her mehendi ceremony, Karishma Tanna wore a bandhani print mustard yellow lehenga with delicate marodi work, which she paired with a matching blouse and an organza silk dupatta. Her jewelry was by Amrapali Jewels. Varun wore a red kurta set with a jacket. Both Karishma and Varun's outfits were designed by Punit Balana.

Is a wedding album ever complete without a lehenga twirl?

Karishma Tanna, primarily known for her TV appearances, has also featured in a number of movies such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti and Dosti: Friends Forever. She also featured in the ALT Balaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8 and also appeared on the 10th, 11th and 13th season of the show as a guest.

Karishma Tanna is best known for her roles In TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others.