Karishma Tanna And Varun Bangera Are Now Married. See Pics From The Wedding

Congratulations, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera! The couple got married in the presence of a few family members and friends in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday. Karishma Tanna was a vision in a pastel pink lehenga, while the groom complemented her white sherwani. After the wedding, the newlyweds stepped out for a photo-op session with the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, had been dating for a while and they reportedly got engaged in November last year.

Karishma Tanna's friend and choreographer Terrence Lewis, who was one of the attendees at the wedding, shared glimpses from the ceremony in his Instagram stories. "And just like Karishma gets hitched to the man Varun," he captioned one of the videos. "What a beautiful wedding and setting," he captioned another clip. Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera reportedly got engaged in November last year.

The actress' wedding festivities began this week with a haldi ceremony on Thursday, followed by a mehendi, which took place the next day.

On January 1, Karishma Tanna teased her Instafam with pictures of herself with Varun Bangera. She wrote: "Thank you 2021. Excited for 2022. Happy New Year to you all."

Karishma Tanna became a household name after starring in popular TV shows. The actress is best known for her roles in TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, to name a few.

Besides TV shows, Karishma Tanna has featured in a number of movies such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti and Dosti: Friends Forever. She also featured in the ALT Balaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8 and also appeared on the 10th, 11th and 13th season of the show as a guest. She won the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.