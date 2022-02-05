In Karishma Tanna's Mehendi Album, Her Pet Pooch Steals The Show

Karishma Tanna with her pet. (courtesy: karishmaktanna)

February is all about love for Karishma Tanna. The actress is getting married to businessman Varun Bangera today. Before the big event, the pre-wedding ceremonies are in full swing. But wait. How can we forget Karishma Tanna's "forever love"? Yes, we are talking about her pet pooch. The actress has been flooding the Internet with photos from her pre-wedding festivities. Now, she has dropped a set of adorable snapshots that include her furball Koko too. During her Mehendi ceremony, the actress is seen cuddling with her pet. Posting the images on her Instagram page, Karishma Tanna wrote, "Not without my forever love, my son, my life." She added heart emojis and wrote "mehendi" and "love" as hashtags. Actress Aamna Sharif commented on the post with heart-eye emojis.

Karishma Tanna's mehendi ceremony has us swooning. The actress has posted photos with her husband-to-be. Oh boy. And, fans and friends can't stop gushing over them. In the photos that Karishma Tanna has shared on Instagram, she is wearing a yellow lehenga while Varun Bangera is dressed in a vibrant red kurta-pyjama ensemble.

Wait, there are more photos from Karishma Tanna's dreamy and vibrant mehendi ceremony. Posting her mesmerising photos, she wrote, "Mehendi vibes." Take a look:

The news of Karishma Tanna's wedding dropped on us like a pleasant surprise when she started posting photos from her Haldi ceremony. In the pics, she looks breathtaking in an all-white ethnic ensemble with floral jewellery. The groom-to-be has complemented her in a plain white kurta with dashing sunglasses. And, we are rooting for the incomparable glee on their faces. Karishma Tanna posted a range of photos from the ceremony and wrote, "Beginning of my forever."

Karishma Tanna can't stop herself from expressing joy at this juncture in life. Her photos reveal it and we are simply loving the glow on her face. She herself talked about her "happiness galore." Karishma Tanna has posted a photo from her Haldi ceremony and wrote, "Happiness galore, the smile says it all." Take a look at her post:

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are set to get married today.