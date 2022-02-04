At Karishma Tanna's Mehendi, Aamna Sharif Had This Much Fun

Aamna Sharif with Karishma and Varun. (courtesy aamnasharifofficial)

Pictures from Karishma Tanna'smehendi ceremony are all things pretty. The actress picked a yellow outfit for the day, while groom-to-be Varun Bangera picked a maroon outfit. TV star Aamna Sharif, who was on the guest list, shared pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram stories. The bride-to-be also shared pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram profile on Friday and she wrote: "Mehendi Vibes." Sharing another set of pictures, Karishma Tanna wrote:"Mehendi Hai."

Screenshot of Aamna Sharif's Instagram story.

Aamna Sharif with the couple.

Karishma Tanna's pre-wedding festivities began with a haldi ceremony, for which she wore a white outfit. "Beginning of my forever," she captioned a post from the ceremony. This is the one we are talking about:

Karishma Tanna, primarily known for her TV appearances, has also featured in a number of movies such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti and Dosti: Friends Forever. She also featured in the ALT Balaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8 and also appeared on the 10th, 11th and 13th season of the show as a guest.

Karishma Tanna is best known for her roles In TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others.