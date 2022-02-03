'Beginning Of My Forever,' Karishma Tanna Writes Ahead Of Wedding. See Her Post

Karishma Tanna shared this image. (courtesy karishmaktanna)

Karishma Tanna's wedding festivities have begun and how. The TV star, who is set to marry businessman Varun Bangera on February 5, ​shared stunning pictures from the haldi ceremony, which took place on Thursday. For the special day, Karishma Tanna picked a white ensemble from the shelves of Sukriti and Aakriti. She wore jewelry by Mrinalini Chandra Label. She accentuated her look with floral jewelry by Floral Art and Design Studio. Karishma Tanna kept her makeup minimal. Sharing her OOTD details, she also added the wedding hashtag #KarGotHerVar.

See the post shared by Karishma Tanna here:

Posting a picture with groom-to-be Varun Bangera from the haldi ceremony, she wrote: "Beginning of my forever."

​

The actress teased her Instafam with a picture from the ceremony and she wrote: "Happiness galore, the smile says it all."

Karishma Tanna, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, is best known for her roles In TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others.

She has also been a part of films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti and Dosti: Friends Forever. She also featured in the ALT Balaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8 and also appeared on the 10th, 11th and 13th season of the show as a guest. Karishma Tanna was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.