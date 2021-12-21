This Is How Karishma Tanna Celebrated Her Birthday In Goa - See Pics

Karishma Tanna posted this image. (Image courtesy: karishmaktanna)

Karishma Tanna who is currently in Goa shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations from her holiday trip. Karishma Tanna celebrates her birthday on December 21. On Tuesday, the 38-year-old actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account. The pictures feature an intimate birthday celebration where Karishma Tanna can be seen dressed in a black dress as she posed with her birthday cake, on a dinner table. Sharing the post Karishma Tanna wrote: "Happiness," along with a heart emoji. Lots of fans flooded the comments section ​with birthday wishes for the actress.

Recently, Karishma Tanna also shared a reel on her Instagram from her vacation trip in Goa. Sharing the post, Karishma Tanna wrote: "Goooaaaa ka reel," along with hashtags like #trending, #reels, #love and #reelsinstagram.

Karishma Tanna also shared a post from her vacation trip and wrote: "Mornings like this," along with hashtags like #birthday, #love, #mood, #potd and #goa. This is what Karishma Tanna posted:

On the work front, Karishma Tanna featured in several TV shows, including Baal Veer, Naagin 3, Shararat, Kitne Kool Hai Hum, Kahi to Milenge and reality shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She made her debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. She also featured in many Bollywood films like I Am Sorry Mathe Banni Preethsona, Grand Masti, Sanju among more.