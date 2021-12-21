Ankita Lokhande's Birthday Was 'Very Special' This Year. Here's How

Ankita Lokhande shared this photo. (Image courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Highlights Ankita turned 37 on Sunday

She shared pics from her birthday party

The actress looks pretty in a printed gold and pistachio saree in the pic

Ankita Lokhande, who recently married her boyfriend Vicky Jain in Mumbai, turned 37 on Sunday. And yes, it was a "very special and happy birthday" for the actress this year. Ankita, on her Instagram, shared glimpses of her birthday party with her husband Vicky Jain and some friends on Monday and thanked everyone for "showering all your love and blessings" upon the couple. The actress looks pretty in a printed gold and pistachio saree from the shelves of JJ Valaya in the pictures while Vicky Jain can be seen sporting an olive shirt and black trousers. In her caption, she wrote: "Oh yea, it was a very special and happy birthday for me. Thank you each and every one for showering all your love and blessings upon us."

See Ankita Lokhande's post here:

In a separate post, Ankita shared more glimpses of her OOTD for her birthday party. Take a look:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain moved into their new house recently. Earlier this week, the actress posted a video from their Griha Pravesh ceremony. "New beginning's with Mr.Jain and family," she captioned the clip, also featuring Vicky Jain's family.

The actress has been treating us to stunning pictures from her wedding festivities, which Ankita and Vicky Jain made memorable with their dance performances. Take a look:

On her wedding day - December 14 - Ankita Lokhande shared these breathtaking pictures of herself and Vicky Jain and wrote: "Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!"

Ankita Lokhande is best-known for her performance in Pavitra Rishta that also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She is currently working in Pavitra Rishta 2.0.