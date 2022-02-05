'Campaigning Miles Away,' Smriti Irani Congratulated Newlywed Karishma Tanna Like This

Karishma Tanna with her husband Varun Bangera. (courtesy: karishmaktanna)

TV star Karishma Tanna, who married Varun Bangera in Mumbai on Saturday evening, got a congratulatory message from Union Minister and former actress Smriti Irani, who is busy "campaigning miles away" for state elections including in Uttar Pradesh starting next week. Karishma Tanna was Smriti Irani's co-star in the popular TV soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Sharing a picture of the newlywed actress on her Instagram story, Smriti Irani wrote: "As I campaign miles away I know you will be cherished and loved for a lifetime by a lovely young man. My love and blessings. Karishma Tanna congratulations. God bless."

See Smriti Irani's post for Karishma Tanna here:

Screenshot of Smriti Irani's Instagram story.

For her wedding, Karishma Tanna picked a pastel pink lehenga from the shelves of Falguni and Shane Peacock. The groom picked an ivory sherwani.

See photos of the newlywed couple here:

Karishma Tanna is best known for her roles In TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others.

Karishma Tanna, largely known for her TV appearances, has also featured in a number of movies such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti and Dosti: Friends Forever. She also featured in the ALT Balaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8 and also appeared on the 10th, 11th and 13th season of the show as a guest.