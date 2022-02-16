Newlywed Karishma Tanna Is Busy Logging Gym Hours. See Her Latest Workout

Karishma Tanna's abs workout (Courtesy: karishmaktanna)

Highlights Karishma Tanna is back in the gym

She has shared a workout video

"#gym #love," wrote Karishma

After all the binge eating at her wedding, Karishma Tanna has returned to the gym to shed those extra calories. The newlywed has shared a workout video, which will leave you motivated. Karishma is seen doing abs exercises in the video shared on Instagram. She has captioned them as "Another day of struggle" and she has also added the hashtags "#gym and #love." From weighted crunches to weighted leg raises, Karishma is seen doing all the heavy exercises to shed those extra calories. Dressed in a white tank top and printed tights, Karishma Tanna also rocked the gym look.

Check out Karishma Tanna's latest workout video:

On February 14, Karishma Tanna had returned to the gym and had shared photos from her workout. In the pics, she was seen showing her toned abs and had captioned the photos as "Let's burn it" with the hashtags, "#gym #love #cardio #potd #nopainnogain." Karishma was dressed in grey sports bra and shorts.

Karishma Tanna got married to Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022, in Mumbai. The wedding was a grand affair and the bride and the groom had looked surreal! Karishma had opted for a Falguni and Shane Peacock pastel lehenga and had styled it with heavy jewellery. Varun, on the other hand, had looked dapper in an ivory sherwani.

Karishma Tanna is a well-known name of the showbiz world. She started her acting career with television and has also been a part of a few Bollywood movies. On the work front, Karishma will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's next project, which is based on journalist Jigna Vora's book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison.