Newlywed Karishma Tanna's Pink Saree Is A Gift From Her Mother-In-Law

Karishma shares new photos (Courtesy: karishmaktanna)

Highlights Karishma Tanna got married on February 5

She recently shared new photos

Karishma has styled a pink saree

Karishma Tanna, who got married on February 5, is radiating new bride glow in latest photos. The newlywed looks gorgeous in a pink banarasi saree, which she has styled with a heavy choker and a necklace. Karishma completed the look with earrings and matching bangles. She has kept her makeup simple and went for nude lips, sindoor, and a small bindi. The saree that Karishma is wearing is a gift from her mother-in-law. She captioned the photos as "Feeling Pink. Saree by (mother-in-law)," followed by a red heart emoji. In one of the photos, Karishma is also posing with her husband Varun Bangera, who is dressed in a yellow kurta.

Amruta Khanvilkar called Karishma Tanna, "Sundari" and Dalljiet Kaur commented, "My two. love you both."

Here are Karishma Tanna's new photos:

After her wedding, Karishma Tanna had also shared a video from her "pehli rasoi". Karishma had prepared halwa for her pehli rasoi and had shared the video with the caption, "Pehli rasoi. Kuch meetha ho jaaye." The video had also featured Varun Bangera with Karishma.

For her wedding, Karishma Tanna had opted for a pastel colour lehenga with a matching blouse. She had completed the look with heavy jewellery. Karishma's wedding lehenga was designed by ace designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Varun Bangera had looked handsome in an ivory sherwani.

On the work front, Karishma Tanna was last seen in the web show Bullets. Next, she is all set to play the lead in Hansal Mehta's next. The project is based on journalist Jigna Vora's book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison and Karishma will be seen as Jagruti Pathak.