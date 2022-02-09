Karishma Tanna Danced For Husband Varun Bangera To This Katrina Kaif Song At Mehendi

Karishma shared a dance video (Courtesy: karishmaktanna)

Highlights Karishma Tanna got married to Varun Bangera on February 5

She has now shared a video from her mehendi

Karishma can be seen performing for Varun in the video

Earlier today, Karishma Tanna shared a video from her mehendi. She got married to Varun Bangera on February 5 and on February 4, they had their mehendi ceremony. Karishma danced to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's Sau Aashmano Ko for Varun and left everyone impressed with her performance. She was dressed in a pretty orange lehenga and kept her hair open. With statement earrings and a necklace, Karishma Tanna looked gorgeous at her mehendi ceremony. Sharing the video, Karishma Tanna wrote, "Mehendi dance for @varun_bangera" followed by an orange heart emoji. Karishma also danced on Saadi Galli and Dil Le Gai Kudi. Varun Bangera, who was dressed in a maroon kurta, danced to Kyu Lamhe Kharab Kare for Karishma at their mehendi. His dance was choreographed by Terence Lewis.

Check out Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's dance video:

Last night, Karishma Tanna had shared photos from her mehendi, also featuring Varun Bangera. For the mehendi, Karishma had worn a lime-coloured garara and kurta set from Gopi Vaid. The outfit had delicate sequin buttis with gota and dori work. Sharing the photos, Karishma had written, "This feeling," followed by a heart emoji.

Karishma Tanna is a well-known actress and has worked in several daily soaps and reality shows. She was last seen in the web show Bullets. Karishma was also the winner of the 10th season of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Some of her famous shows include Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Qayamat Ki Raat. She also participated in Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.