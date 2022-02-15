Newlywed Karishma Tanna And Varun Bangera's Valentine's Date Was Picture-Perfect

Karishma and Varun in a still from the video. (courtesy: karishmatanna)

This year's Valentine's Day was extra special for TV star Karishma Tanna. The actress, who got married earlier this month, shared glimpses from her date night with her husband Varun Bangera on her Instagram profile. For the date night with stunning decor, Karishma Tanna wore a red dress, while Varun complemented her in a white shirt and a pair of denims. "Perfect valentines for my valentine," wrote Karishma Tanna. "Loved the decor. So romantic," she added.

This is what Karishma Tanna posted:

Earlier on Valentine's Day, Karishma Tanna shared a few pictures from her and Varun's pool session and she wrote: "Mine. Happy Valentines Day baby." She added the hashtags #love and #everydayvalentine to her post.

On Tuesday morning, Karishma Tanna shared a set of pictures from her workout diaries and she wrote: "Let's burn it." She added the hashtags #gym, #love, #cardio, #potd and #nopainnogain.

Karishma Tanna is best known for her roles In TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others.

Karishma Tanna, primarily known for her TV appearances, has also featured in a number of movies such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti and Dosti: Friends Forever. She also featured in the ALT Balaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8 and also appeared on the 10th, 11th and 13th season of the show as a guest.