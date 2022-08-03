Karishma Tanna Is Adding Some 'Uptown Funk' To The French Riviera

Karishma Tanna shared this picture. (courtesy: karishmaktanna)

Karishma Tanna has been posting glimpses of her European holiday with husband Varun Bangera and her latest one is about perfectly capturing a French scene. The actress is currently holidaying in Saint-Tropez's Nikki Beach, France and she shared three pictures, wearing the same outfit in all but trying out different poses. In her latest images, she wears a white bikini top with denim shorts and a white shirt. In the caption, she wrote: "Uptown funk you up," giving reference to singer Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's hit song, Uptown Funk. She added the hashtags like #nikkibeach #potd #france #mood #sainttropez #sunny to the pictures.

Take a look at Karishma's post below:



Earlier this week, Karishma shared picturesque shots from Monaco. She wears an easy breezy white dress in the images. "Monaco. You were gorg," she wrote in the caption.

She also visited Cannes with her husband. From having meals to eating colourful ice creams and watching the fireworks at night, Karishma summed up the perfect holiday for us. "Day well spent at my fav Cannes," she wrote.

Last week, Karishma made it to Instagram fan pages with her post on recreating the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) train scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. She tagged her husband in the video and wrote: " In the caption, she said, "What is the name of the film, this scene is from? Only wrong answers allowed. PS - I found my Raj."

Karishma Tanna married businessman Varun Bangera in February this year. The actress is known for starring in films like Dosti: Friends Forever, Grand Masti, Sanju, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Lahore Confidential. She has even featured in many popular TV serials including Naagin 3, Baal Veer, Qayamat Ki Raat and Viraasat. She was the winner of the stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.