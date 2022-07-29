'Found My Raj': Karishma Tanna Recreated This Iconic DDLJ Scene With The Usual Suspect

Karishma Tanna in a still from the video. (courtesy: karishmaktanna)

That Karishma Tanna is a filmy soul comes as no surprise. The actress, who is known for her measured performances in films and on television, is currently holidaying in Spain with her husband, Varun Bangera. And as a Bollywood fan in Europe, Karishma did the most Bollywood thing one can think of. She recreated the iconic train scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) with her husband. In the caption, she said, “What is the name of the film, this scene is from? Only wrong answers allowed. PS – I found my Raj,” and tagged Varun Bangera.

While in Spain, Karishma Tanna also spent some quality time with her husband on a yacht. Dressed in a hat and a blue dress, Karishma looks lovely in the images, with the blue waters in the background. In the caption, she said, “Sun tanned.”

Sharing more images of her exploring the streets of Marbella Old Town in Spain, Karishma Tanna said, “All heart,” with a heart emoji.

In another post as she struck a pose on the streets of Madrid, Karishma Tanna confessed, “Keeping it real is a full-time job.” Dressed in a black crop top and denim pants, Karishma looks gorgeous as she basks in the sunshine.

Karishma Tanna also dropped a video of her saying “Hi” from Spain and the clip is absolutely adorable. Watch it here:

Karishma Tanna is known for her work in TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also played a role in Rajkumar Hirani's biopic of Sanjay Dutt titled Sanju. Karishma Tanna married Varun Bangera in February, this year.