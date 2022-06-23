Pics From Karishma Tanna And Husband Varun Bangera's 'Getaway'

Karishma Tanna with husband Varun. (courtesy: karishmaktanna)

Karishma Tanna is currently flooding our feeds with glimpses from her Lonavla trip. Of course, she isn't alone. Karishma is accompanied by none other than her doting husband Varun Bangera. Karishma's latest post is all about their getaway. And, we can't help but gush about it. In a set of photos, she is beating the midweek blues with her pool time pictures. On swiping left, we get to see an adorable frame featuring the lovely duo. Karishma didn't think much about the caption and just wrote, “Water Babies.”

Now, take a look at this video featuring Karishma Tanna and her “baby” Varun Bangera. The clip opens with the two sitting inside a car. A few seconds later, it cuts straight to their pool-time moments. For her caption, Karisma said, “Get away with baby Varun Bangera.”

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera contently give us couple goals that we cannot surely miss. The two, who got married in February, have a loyal fanbase looking up to them. We simply loved the way the couple celebrated Valentine's Day this year. For the date night, Karishma Tanna wore a red dress, while Varun sat beside her in a white shirt and a pair of denim. The decor looked awesome and dreamy. "Perfect valentines for my valentine," wrote Karishma Tanna. She added, "Loved the decor. So romantic.”

The wedding diaries from Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's big day were loved by one and all. The colours and vibrance of their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies have remained rent-free in our hearts. From Karishma Tanna's mehendi dance for the groom-to-be to her gleeful poses with the heena work, the actress has flooded the Internet with glimpses of the stellar affair.

Aren't the pictures dreamy?