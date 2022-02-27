Karishma Tanna Dedicates This Video To Her 'Mad Gujju Friend'

Karishma Tanna posted this image. (Image courtesy: karishmaktanna)

Our friends deserve a special place in our hearts. They not only stand by us through thick and thin but also spend some of the best moments with us. Actress Karishma Tanna decided to dedicate something delightful to her friend. She shared a video on Instagram with a song playing in the background on the lines of “I like me better when I am with you” and “Dildara” — a mashup number popular on Instagram. In the video, Karishma is seen lip-synching the first half of the song in a causal tee and jeans, and right after the transition, she appears all glammed up in a stylish sparkling black dress covered with sequins.

In the caption, Karishma Tanna wrote, “This one is dedicated to you, my mad gujju friend,” and tagged Riddhi Doshi alongside.

Actress Daljiet Kaur, who is also Karishma's good friend, commented “Stunning baby”, and added a heart emoticon. Karishma replied to her with several hearts.

Whether it's the weekend or just any other day, you would always find Karishma Tanna active and spending her time productively. She is a fitness enthusiast and it's clearly visible from her social media posts. Karishma recently welcomed the weekend with a rigorous workout session. She shared a Reels on Instagram where she was seen performing balancing and foot-strengthening exercises. She captioned the post, “Hello weekend”, followed by a black heart emoji.

A few weeks ago, Karishma Tanna got married to Varun Bangera. And since then, she has been delivering glimpses from her personal life making it all look dreamy and happy. Karishma and her husband gave us some major couple goals with their adorable date night on Valentine's Day. The actress shared a Reels on Instagram that features herself and her better half spending some quality time together amidst a stunning décor. For the caption, she wrote, “Perfect valentines for my valentine,” and added, “Loved the decor. So romantic.”

Karishma Tanna looked extremely elated after entering a new phase of life with her husband Varun Bangera, and it was evident from her posts on social media. The newlywed was glowing in a gorgeous pink banarasi saree that she had teamed with traditional jewellery. However, what's special about this saree was that it was gifted by her mother-in-law. She captioned the photos, “Feeling Pink. Saree by (mother-in-law),” followed by a red heart emoji.

Karishma Tanna is a well-known name in the television industry. She has also worked in movies such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti and Dosti: Friends Forever among others.