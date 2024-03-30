Kareena Kapoor's No-Filter Pic Is Winning The Internet And How

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who is currently on a holiday with her family, shared some pictures of herself on Instagram. Kareena wrote about her new release Crew in her caption. "Checking if you all are watching Crew. I cannot contain my excitement... blushing and gushing with all the love. Love you all," she wrote. Kareena's post got a whole lot of love from her Instafam, especially the second picture - which happens to be a no-filter shot of Kareena sans make-up. An Instagram user wrote, "Like the fact that you keep it natural being an actress." A second comment read, "Love your no filter look." Another one added, "Ok but the second pic." Another comment on the post read, "Beautiful with or without makeup." Another user added, "So natural picture." Another user wrote, "Bebo will be forever iconic."

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Ahead of the film's release, Kareena Kapoor shared this shot from the beach and she wrote, "See you tomorrow at my favourite destination, ie at every theatre."

Earlier this week, Kareena Kapoor shared some BTS photos from the sets of Crew and she wrote, "We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened... with the best Crew ever. So grab your popcorn, switch off your phones, fasten your seatbelts, and let three badass ladies take you on your most fun flight ever."

Kareena Kapoor co-stars with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in Crew. The film released in theatres on Friday. Last year, Kareena Kapoor was seen in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.