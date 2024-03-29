Kareena Kapoor's Postcards From Tanzania On Crew Release Day: 'Blushing And Gushing With All The Love'

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor, who is holidaying in Tanzania with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, shared new pictures from her vacation diaries as her film Crew released today. Kareena shared a goofy selfie of herself. In other pictures, she can be spotted with binoculars. In the pictures, Jeh can be seen seated on his mother's lap while his eyes are fixed on binoculars. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Checking if you all are watching Crew. I cannot contain my excitement... blushing and gushing with all the love. Love you all." Producer Rhea Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Sister-in-law Saba Pataudi dropped a string of emojis as well.

On the occasion of holi, Kareena shared a perfect famjam picture against the backdrop of Serengeti National Park. Kareena also shared a picture with husband Saif Ali Khan in which they can be seen posing with their backs to the camera. Kareena wrote in the caption, "May the sky above you always be blue. Happy Holi from my CREW to all of you...#Serengeti 2024" Take a look:

A day before Crew releasing in theatres, Kareena shared a reel featuring BTS moments from the shoot. In the reel, Taimur can be spotted in one picture as he accompanied his mother on the film set. In another, Kareena can be seen having food with younger son Jeh on the Crew set. Kareena wrote in the caption, "We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened... with the best CREW ever. So grab your popcorn, switch off your phones, fasten your seatbelts, and let three badass ladies take you on your most fun flight ever." Take a look:

Other than Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh. Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will also feature in the film in a cameo appearance. The film has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan.