Kareena Kapoor's Fangirl Moment Over Zendaya's Red Carpet Look Is All Of Us: 'Ufffff'

American actress Zendaya has just earned herself a new fan and it's none other than Kareena Kapoor. The celebrated actor and mother of two recently shared a video of Zendaya walking the red-carpet at an awards show on her Instagram stories. She commented "Ufffff" and fans cannot agree more. In the clip, Zendaya can be seen walking the red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards in a beautiful green and black ruffled gown. Zendaya, who had managed to impress the Internet with her red-carpet look, also found an admirer in Kareena Kapoor. The 3 Idiots actress's fangirl moment is too cute to be ignored. Take a look:

Zendaya also shared lovely photos of herself posing in her green and black vintage Versace gown for the NAACP Image Awards on Instagram. Notably, Kareena Kapoor was not alone in heaping praises over Zendaya's look. Joining the bandwagon was also boyfriend-actor Tom Holland, who reacted to the photos with heart emojis. Gigi Hadid wrote, "Insaaaanity," below her post, while Zendaya's Euphoria co-star Storm Reid commented, "Wow."

Here's a look at the post.

In another video posted by the Hollywood actress from the awards night, she captioned it, “SERVING SERVING SERVING” whoever you are, thank you…you made my night lol." Here is a look at the video.

The NAACP Image Awards, which was hosted by Queen Latifah this year, honour the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists, and political leaders.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently hosted cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor on her chat show, What Women Want 4? In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor titled The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's untitled project.