Kareena Kapoor's Epic Reaction To Vijay Varma Recreating Her Iconic Poo Scene From K3G

Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

Vijay Varma shared an adorable video recreating Kareena Kapoor's iconic Poo dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. However, what left us in splits was Kareena Kapoor's reaction to Vijay's version. Kareena and Vijay will be seen together in Sujoy Ghosh's untitled film. In the video, Vijay can be seen saying, "Kon hai yeh, jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha. Who is she?" Keeping a straight face, Vijay narrates the lines, but towards the end, he replaces the last word to "she".

As the video continues, he then turns to his right, and the camera pans on Kareena, who can be seen in a shocked state-her eyes and mouth are wide open. However, later she winks at the camera and flashes her million-dollar smile.

Sharing the video, Vijay Varma wrote, "The only Gag I ever wanted to play with kareenakapoorkhan, the only and ultimate Poo From behind the scenes of #TheDevotionOfSuspectX". Soon after he shared the video, his industry friends and fans bombarded the comment section. Dancer Raghav Juyal wrote, "Haha," while a fan wrote, "Only you can pull this off".

Here have a look:

Kareena Kapoor will be making her digital debut alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will star in the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, which will release on Netflix.

The Devotion of Suspect X was written by a Japanese author Keigo Higashino. The story revolves around a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband. However, things do not really go her way.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently attended her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar was also among the guests. Kareena seized the opportunity and recreated the same Poo line at the wedding. She shared a stunning picture with Karan and captioned the post as, "Kaun hai yeh jisne doobara mudke humein nahin dekha?".

The iconic Poo line is from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, helmed by Karan Johar.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of her much-delayed film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan.

