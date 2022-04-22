Kareena Kapoor Wanted Hair Colour Suggestions. So The Internet Helped

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is the queen of social media captions. And, we don't think anyone needs proof for this one. Well, if at all you need one, drop everything and rush straight to Kareena's Instagram page. Her latest post is your answer. It is just a picture of Kareena “staring at us”. We can see her stylist doing the hair. It doesn't end here. Kareena is thinking about something else. What? Read her caption. “Staring at you but thinking about changing my hair colour,” she wrote. Kareena then asks “any suggestions?” For the hashtag, Kareena Kapoor has referred to the title of the book The Devotion Of Suspect X.

Kareena Kapoor's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor wants her to “Go for it”. And, fans have left hair colour suggestions in the comment space. A person wrote, “Go blonde, please.” Another said, “A shade of dark red.” This person spoke on everyone's behalf when she wrote, “Let's be honest whatever colour you choose you will look, fabulous darling.” A user wrote, “Blue.”

Didn't we say Kareena Kapoor is the caption queen? We have one more post to prove it. This one was clicked during Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. No, it doesn't feature the newlyweds. The frame is all about Kareena and "the men of my life" - husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur and Jeh. Her caption narrated the BTS story. “This is what trying to get a family picture looks like… Saifu, please smile for the picture…Tim take your finger out of your nose ya…Jeh baba look here… Me: Arrey koi photo lo yar…Click… And, this is what I got best guys.”

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddhaopposite Aamir Khan. The film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Mona Singh is also part of the film.