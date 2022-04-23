Just Kareena Kapoor Being Her Stunning Self. See Photoshoot Pics

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bonafide superstar. No matter what she does, the actress manages to make headlines and win hearts. And, ever since she has embraced the world of social media, she has fans glued to her timeline. On Saturday, the Chameli star shared not one but three black-and-white images of herself on Instagram, looking oh-so-beautiful. In the pictures, she is staring into the camera and then into a mirror, holding our gaze in a way that only she can. Sharing the images, Kareena wrote, “Stare into your soul kinda day.” She also tagged photographer Avinash Gowariker, who can be seen in the last of the three pictures.

Before this, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared another picture from what appears to be a photoshoot. In the image, she is getting her hair done by hair artist Hiral Bhatia. In the caption, she said, “Staring at you but thinking about changing my hair colour. Any suggestions?” She also added the hashtag, The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena Kapoor will be making her OTT debut with an adaptation of the murder mystery by Keigo Higashino for Netlflix. The project is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Reacting to the post, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor said, “Go for it.”

Recently Kareena Kapoor dropped a special post on the occasion of her mother Babita Kapoor's birthday. Sharing a throwback picture of her mother, Kareena Kapoor said, “Happy birthday Mothership. My Maa. No beauty like Mamma.”

Reacting to the post, Malaika Arora said, “Wat a beautiful pic. Happy birthday dearest Babita aunty.” Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Manish Malhotra, among others, replied with heart emojis.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is slated to release in theatres on August 11.