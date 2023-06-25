Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Her 'Numero Uno' Sister Karisma Kapoor Is All Heart

Still from a video shared by Kareena Kapoor. (Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for sister Karisma Kapoor on her 50th birthday might be the best thing your eyes can feast upon this Sunday. Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma, who are regular fixtures on each other's Instagram timelines, exude major sister goals. From holidays, and parties to night outs, the Kapoor sisters are often spotted having a gala time in each other's company. Thus, Kareena Kapoor's wish for her sister on her big day could not be anything less than special and we must say the Tashan star did not disappoint. Sharing a collage of photos and videos of herself with Karisma, Kareena wished her older sibling by simply writing, "My numero uno."

While we are awaiting birthday girl Karisma's response,

Besides, Kareena, Karisma's BFF Amrita Arora also dropped a heartfelt post for the birthday girl. Sharing a candid picture of Karisma, Amrita wrote, "Happy birthday my gorgeous bff Karisma Kapoor! We love you, stay shady always."



A few days back, Karisma Kapoor treated her fans to a throwback picture from her beach holiday, with a cameo appearance by none other than Kareena Kapoor. In the picture, Karisma Kapoor can be seen pouting in blue attire and sunglasses while Kareena Kapoor is busy scrolling through her phone, lying on a hammock. Sharing the adorable image, Karisma wrote, "Pouting while the sister is Scrolling."



Karisma and Kareena Kapoor always manage to give their fans major sister goals. In January, Kareena shared a monochrome picture from their younger days and captioned it as "Lolo gets the soft drink... I get the biryani #MondayThrowback," she also added heart and laughing emoticons. In the image, we can see a young Karisma is seen sipping on a soft drink while Babita feeds Kareena biryani. The image also features their grandfather and legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.



On the work front, Karisma Kapoor is busy shooting for Abhinay Deo's drama series Brown. The series will be released on the streaming platform Zee 5. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. The actress also has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta's Untitled.