Spot Kareena Kapoor's ROFL Cameo In Sister Karisma's Beach Pic

Image was shared by Karisma Kapoor. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor )

Karisma Kapoor's throwback picture featuring her younger sister Kareena Kapoor is the most sibling thing on the Internet today. The Kapoor sisters, who share a special bond, are also regular fixtures on each other's Instagram timelines. Keeping up with the Thursday throwback tradition, Karisma treated her fans today to a selfie from their beach holiday but with a hilarious cameo appearance by none other than Kareena Kapoor. In the picture, Karisma Kapoor can be seen pouting in blue attire and sunglasses while Kareena Kapoor is busy scrolling through her phone, lying on a hammock. Sharing the adorable image, Karisma wrote, "Pouting while the sister is Scrolling."

We are yet to find out Kareena Kapoor's reaction to this quirky post. Meanwhile, take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, on the occasion of Siblings Day, Karisma Kapoor shared a major throwback picture with Kareena Kapoor. The actress shared a photo on her Instagram handle in which Karisma is busy signing autographs while Kareena can be seen sitting beside her and flashing her million-dollar smile. In the image, Karisma looks pretty in a multicolour top, while Kareena opts for a black ensemble. Sharing the post, Karisma wrote, "Always by each other's side. #SisterLove #SiblingDayEveryday," followed by heart emoticons.

Soon after Karisma Kapoor shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "My fav girls," while another wrote, "Double Treat For All The Fans Of Lolo & Bebo."

Take a look below:

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor always manage to give their fans major sister goals. In January, Kareena shared a monochrome picture from their younger days and captioned it as "Lolo gets the soft drink... I get the biryani #MondayThrowback," she also added heart and laughing emoticons. In the image, we can see a young Karisma is seen sipping on a soft drink while Babita feeds Kareena biryani. The image also features their grandfather and legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Take a look below:

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor is busy shooting for Abhinay Deo's drama series Brown. The series will be released on the streaming platform Zee 5. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. The actress also has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta's Untitled.