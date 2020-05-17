Kareena Kapoor Spent Her Sunday 'Daydreaming' Of Memories With Saif Ali Khan And Friends

Kareena Kapoor chilling with friends. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, in a throwback state of mind, shared a set of lovely pictures of herself along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their friends, on her Instagram profile on Sunday. Alexandra Galligan and Salim Siddiqui, who are close friends of Saif and Kareena and visited the couple at the Pataudi Palace last year, also feature in the photograph. Kareena perfectly summed up her Sunday mood through her post and she captioned it: "Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories. She added the hashtag #MissYouGuysALittleMore."

Check out the post here:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, along with son Taimur Ali Khan, 3, have been keeping themselves busy during the lockdown. Kareena shared glimpses of Taimur's paintings and his handmade necklace (made from penne pasta). The actress also shared a session of Saif and Taimur planting saplings in pots.

Remember when Saif Ali Khan turned hairstylist for Taimur? ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film also starred Ranvir Shorey and Dimple Kapadia. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has a super busy schedule. The actor starred in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and comedy drama Jawaani Jaaneman , this year. Saif has films like Hunter and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.