How Taimur, Kareena And Saif Ali Khan 'Imprinted' Their Quarantine Memories 'For Life'

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena shared a glimpse of her "quaranTim" activity

Saif Ali Khan features in Kareena's post

"Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life," she captioned her post

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur had a fun-filled art project at home, which turned out to be one of their most memorable days for life. The 39-year-old actress shared a glimpse of their quarantine activity on Instagram and it's so pretty! In her caption, Kareena wrote: "Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life," and the photos she shared will explain the caption better. Kareena, Saif and "Tim" filled up a white cloth with colourful hand prints. She also signed off her post with the initials of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan: "SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith," she wrote. We already know that Kareena refers to Taimur as the "in house Picasso" and that all family activities during the lockdown get logged in "quaranTim" diaries. Kareena added these two hashtags to her caption: "#QuaranTimDiaries" and "#InhousePicasso."

Oh, hello there, Saif Ali Khan:

The in-house Picasso needs no canvas to let his creativity flow. Here's what Kareena had posted with this caption: "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it."

Taimur gets it from Saif. Kareena had a different story to tell about this photo: "When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like."

Here's one more from Taimur's "quaranTim" diaries:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium remains Irrfan Khan's last movie - the actor died in Mumbai on April 29. Kareena also has films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht to look forward to.