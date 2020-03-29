Saif Ali Khan Or Taimur? Guess Who Kareena Kapoor's 'In-House Picasso' Is

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.

It is always a delight to get a sneak peek into Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur's quarantine diaries. Don't you agree? The actress, on Saturday, shared a picture of a painting made by Taimur and it is too adorable. The little munchkin showed his painting skills by making an ice cream. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor called her son "in-house Picasso" and wrote: "The world is your ice cream, my love." She accompanied her post with the hashtag #QuaranTimDiaries. For those who don't know, Pablo Picasso was a renowned Spanish painter who was also known for his poems and sculptures.

Take a look at the painting made by Taimur here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Kareena, who officially joined Instagram earlier this month, has been sharing pictures of Taimur every now and then. On Janata curfew, she posted a couple of photos of Taimur planting saplings with father Saif Ali Khan in their balcony. Sharing the photos, she wrote: "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part." Take a look:

Before that, the actress posted a picture of Taimur sitting with her mother Babita Kapoor. In case you haven't seen the picture yet, check it out now:

Do you remember the adorable photo that Kareena shared of herself and Taimur? Sharing the picture, she captioned it the sweetest possible way: "The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has movies such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht in her line-up.