Kareena Kapoor Shines Brighter Than The Delhi Sun

Kareena Kapoor attended an event with Karan Johar in New Delhi

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 20, 2018 15:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kareena Kapoor Shines Brighter Than The Delhi Sun

Kareena Kapoor on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena was chilling in London for over a month
  2. Back from vacation, Kareena switched on the work mode in a jiffy
  3. Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding

Back from London, Kareena Kapoor wasted no time in getting back in the work mode. Kareena was recently spotted in New Delhi for an event with filmmaker Karan Johar and boy, she looked stunning. Kareena wore a bright yellow Tome NYC dress with nude Steve Madden pumps, accessorised with Misho mini sierra studs. Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding looked fabulous. She attended an event in the Capital with Karan Johar and Kareena's manager Poonam Damania also shared a picture of the "deadly duo." Kareena Kapoor returned to Mumbai last week and she has been spotted at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio twice since then. Clearly, Kareena's sorted when it comes to work or vacation.

Here are photos of Kareena Kapoor from the Delhi event.

 

The deadly duo for @hotstar #kareenakapoorkhan @karanjohar

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on

 

 

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

 

Though Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the film studio, it was reported that she was busy completing her advertisement commitments, which were put on hold for her month-long vacation. Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly signed a Karan Johar film but an official announcement is awaited.

During the  promotion of Veere Di Wedding - her first film after the birth of Taimur - Kareena made it clear that she intends to make one film in a year. Kareena also added that she and her husband Saif Ali Khan have decided to divide their work schedules in a way that Taimur get the attention of at least one parent.

When Kareena Kapoor was busy with the event in Delhi, Saif Ali Khan was spotted looking after Taimur.

mblcqsf

Saif Ali Khan with Taimur in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan is basking in the success of Netflix series Sacred Games while he's awaiting the release of Baazaar.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

kareena kapoorkareena kapoor fashionkareena kapoor work mode on

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVTrain StatusCancerSensexDhadak Movie ReviewPNR StatusMarketBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosPetrol, Diesel PricesAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytmNew 100 Rupee NoteBMW G 310

................................ Advertisement ................................