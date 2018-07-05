Another Day, Another Fab Pic From Kareena And Karisma Kapoor's London Diaries

Karisma shared this picture with Kareena and Randhir Kapoor, Babita (Courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are making London look good with their uber-cool style and fabulous pictures. Karisma has made another entry to her London album with a picture of her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita and sister Kareena, of course. She also shared a Boomerang video of with Kareena, where the sisters are binging on pastries. "Fun times" and "sisters squad" are some of the hashtags she used. "Lovely day spent with the family," she captioned her post with Kareena, Babita and Randhir Kapoor. (We are missed Taimur, Kiaan and Samiera's pictures). Kareena and son Taimur travelled to London about a month ago while Karisma and other joined them later. Saif was also there but returned to India last week due to work commitments.



Here's what Karisma posted recently.





Karisma turned 44 last week and Kareena, Sonam Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla made the day special for her.

#summer #sunday #brunch #lolosbirthday A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:22am PDT



Later, she shared glimpses from her family-only birthday party. Yes, Taimur was there too.



Take a look at the pictures from Karisma's birthday party here.



Here are some more pictures from Kareena and Karisma's London vacation.

#familylunch missing taimur #londondiaries A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 20, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

With these lovelies #londondiaries #summertime A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:57am PDT



Meanwhile, Kareena and Karisma's aunt Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima and her family are also in London.

#london #familydinner A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 3, 2018 at 5:04pm PDT



Kareena had returned briefly to India for Miss India performance but soon joined her family in London. She was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, also starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.



