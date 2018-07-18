Taimur's Expressions While Chilling On A Swing Just Cannot To Be Missed

Taimur photographed enjoying a swing ride in Mumbai

Highlights Taimur looks super cute in the pictures Kareena, Saif and Taimur returned from London over the weekend Taimur is Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's first child

Just when we thought Taimur Ali Khan couldn't get any cuter, we came across a picture of him enjoying a swing ride in the balcony of his Mumbai home. Flashbulbs popped at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, 1, on Tuesday afternoon and we must tell you his expressions in the pictures are just priceless. Needless to say, he looks super cute in the pictures. Kareena, Saif and Taimur returned from London over the weekend. In the month-long holiday, they were joined by Karisma, her children and Babita and Randhir Kapoor (Kareena's parents). Meanwhile, here are Taimur's pictures chilling on a swing in the monsoon.

Taimur made frequent appearances on aunt Karisma's Instagram posts, which sent the Internet into a meltdown (sort of).



Take a look at the pictures here, you can thank us later:



When in London, Taimur was frequently spotted on the trends list on several occasions. Remember his playdate with Rannvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat? We got a glimpse of Taimur and her friend Kainaat's fun-filled moments through Ranvijay Singha's wife Prianka's Instagram stories, which were later shared by several fan clubs. In the videos, the duo could be seen having a great time enjoying a seesaw ride. We even got to know how Kainaat apparently refers to Taimur as "Timbur", as mentioned by Prianka. They even visited the London zoo with their mothers.



Check out the posts here:



#new Why Taimur looks unhappy? @kareena.kapoorofficial @deepikapyaar A post shared bya href="https://www.instagram.com/taimurteam/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Taimur Ali Khan ℹ (@taimurteam) on Jun 29, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

#new Taimur is in London. @kareena.kapoorofficial @deepikapyaar #taimuralikhan A post shared by a href="https://www.instagram.com/taimurteam/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Taimur Ali Khan ℹ (@taimurteam) on Jun 29, 2018 at 8:33am PDT



Taimur Ali Khan is often spotted on play dates with aunt Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and actor Tushar Kapoor's son Laksshya. Taimur and Laksshya are also schoolmates.



