Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma And Kids Celebrate Babita's Birthday. Missing - Taimur

Veteran actress Babita turned 70 on Thursday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 20, 2018 17:03 IST
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at the party

Highlights

  1. Kareena wore a black and blue outfit
  2. Karisma Kapoor's children Samiera and Kiaan were also there
  3. Reema Jain came with her sons Armaan and Aadar
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Karisma Kapoor, her children Samiera and Kiaan, Randhir Kapoor celebrated Babita's 70th birthday at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai on Thursday night. (We missed looking at Taimur's picture). Babita's birthday party was also attended by Reema Jain (Randhir Kapoor's sister) and her sons Armaan and Aadar. Kareena, in a black and blue outfit, simply stole the limelight. She looked wow (as always). Kareena paired her dress with danglers and black stilettos. Saif opted for a red and white kurta pyjama set. Karisma opted for a white dress, which she aced with white stilettos. Her daughter Samiera wore a pretty colourful dress.

See the pictures from Babita's birthday bash here.

Kareena and Saif made a couple entry.
 
Samiera and Kiaan got clicked with grandmom Babita.
 
Karisma posed for the shutterbugs alone.
 
Reema Jain, Armaan and Aadar were photographed after the celebrations.
 
Randhir Kapoor smiled for the paparazzi.
 
Karisma and Kareena are both actors like their parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Karisma was married to businessman Sunjay Kapur. The couple are now divorced. Samiera and Kiaan are their children. Kareena married Saif in 2012 and their son Taimur was born in December 2016.

In February, Kareena and Karisma celebrated dad Randhir's birthday with the Kapoor famjam. (We missed Taimur in that party too).
 
 

#birthdayfun#familylove

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Kareena is currently awaiting the release of Veere Di Wedding, her first film after giving birth to Taimur. Karisma's last film was 2012's Dangerous Ishqq. She will star in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.
 

