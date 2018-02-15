On Randhir Kapoor's Birthday, A Million Dollar Pic Of Kareena, Saif, Karisma And Babita

Randhir Kapoor turns 71 today. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, his daughter Karisma posted a family picture of the Kapoors, featuring her and Randhir Kapoor with Babita, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. "Happy birthday, papa," Karisma captioned her post, adding hashtags like "We love you" and "family love." The picture appears to be taken during Taimur's first birthday party at Pataudi Palace in December. Taimur is Kareena and Saif's son. He celebrated his first on December 20. Actresses Karisma and Kareena are the only two children of actor couple Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Karisma is divorced from businessman Sanjay Kapur and has two children - daughter Samiera and son Kiaan.
Highlights
- "Happy birthday, papa," Karisma captioned her post
- The picture appears to be taken during Taimur's birthday party in Pataudi
- Last year, Karisma, Kareena had hosted a grand party for their dad
Take a look at the picture Karisma posted.
Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He is the star of films such as Jawani Diwani, Hath Ki Safai, Ponga Pandit, Kal Aaj Aur Kal and Bhanwar. Recently, he starred in films like Super Nani, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Housefull 2 and Action Replayy.
CommentsBabita, Kareena and Karisma hosted a grand birthday party for Randhir Kapoor. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan (Randhir Kapoor's co-star from films like Kasme Vaade and Pukar), Rekha, Malaika and Amrita Arora, Ameesha Patel, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra and others attended the party. Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir represented the Kapoor family along with other family members. Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor are Randhir Kapoor's brothers.
Karisma Kapoor's last film was 2012's Dangerous Ishhq while Kareena Kapoor is now filming Veere Di Wedding. It will be her first film post-pregnancy.