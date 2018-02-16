Kareena And Karisma Celebrate Dad Randhir's Birthday With Kapoor Famjam

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor celebrated their dad Randhir Kapoor's 71st birthday at a restaurant in Mumbai

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 16, 2018 12:49 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kareena And Karisma Celebrate Dad Randhir's Birthday With Kapoor Famjam

Kareena and Karisma at Randhir Kapoor's birthday (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Samiera and Kiaan, Karisma's children, also came to wish their granddad
  2. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were also there
  3. Randhir Kapoor turned 71 on Thursday
Sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor celebrated their dad Randhir Kapoor's 71st birthday at a restaurant in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The birthday party was also attended by other members of the Kapoor family like Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Reema Jain and husband Manoj, their sons Armaan and Aadar. Unlike last year, Mr Kapoor's birthday was a family-only affair. Karisma shared a picture from inside the party, where Randhir Kapoor is seen cutting the cake. "Happy birthday, nana," reads the message on the cake and Samiera, Kiaan and Taimur's names were also there. Samiera and Kiaan are Karisma's children with ex-husband Sunjay Kapur while Taimur was born to Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in December 2016.

Happy birthday, Randhir Kapoor.
 
 

#birthdayfun#familylove

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Kareena was dressed in a chic black outfit and paired her look with a pair of diamond studs. (We missed Saif and baby Taimur's pictures from the party).
 
kareena ndtv


Karisma Kapoor wore an orange and red-coloured Bibhu Mohapatra dress.
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Comments
Close [X]
Karisma, Samiera and Kiaan posed for the paparazzi.
 
karisma ndtv

Inside Randhir Kapoor's 71st birthday bash.
 
karisma ndtv
 
rishi kapoor ndtv
 
reema jain
 
kareena ndtv

On Thursday evening, Karisma shared an adorable picture of her family (minus the kids). "Happy birthday, papa," she captioned the picture, which appears to be taken during Taimur's first birthday party in Pataudi last December.
 
 

Happy birthday papa #weloveyou#birthdaywishes#ourpapa#familylove @thehouseofpixels

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He has starred in films like Jawani Diwani, Hath Ki Safai, Ponga Pandit, Kal Aaj Aur Kal and Bhanwar. Super Nani, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Housefull 2 and Action Replayy are some of his recent films. He is married to actress Babita.
 

Trending

Karisma KapoorKareena KapoorRandhir Kapoor birthday party

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain StatusLifestyleNirav Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................