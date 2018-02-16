Kareena And Karisma Celebrate Dad Randhir's Birthday With Kapoor Famjam Kareena and Karisma Kapoor celebrated their dad Randhir Kapoor's 71st birthday at a restaurant in Mumbai

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kareena and Karisma at Randhir Kapoor's birthday (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor) New Delhi: Highlights Samiera and Kiaan, Karisma's children, also came to wish their granddad Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were also there Randhir Kapoor turned 71 on Thursday nana," reads the message on the cake and Samiera, Kiaan and Taimur's names were also there. Samiera and Kiaan are Karisma's children with ex-husband Sunjay Kapur while Taimur was born to Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in December 2016.



Happy birthday, Randhir Kapoor.

#birthdayfun#familylove A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 15, 2018 at 10:13am PST



Kareena was dressed in a chic black outfit and paired her look with a pair of diamond studs. (We missed Saif and baby Taimur's pictures from the party).





Karisma Kapoor wore an orange and red-coloured Bibhu Mohapatra dress.

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 15, 2018 at 10:20pm PST



Karisma, Samiera and Kiaan posed for the paparazzi.



Inside Randhir Kapoor's 71st birthday bash.



On Thursday evening, Karisma shared an adorable picture of her family (minus the kids). "Happy birthday, papa," she captioned the picture, which appears to be taken during Taimur's first birthday party in Pataudi last December.

Happy birthday papa #weloveyou#birthdaywishes#ourpapa#familylove @thehouseofpixels A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 15, 2018 at 1:21am PST



Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He has starred in films like Jawani Diwani, Hath Ki Safai, Ponga Pandit, Kal Aaj Aur Kal and Bhanwar. Super Nani, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Housefull 2 and Action Replayy are some of his recent films. He is married to actress Babita.





Sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor celebrated their dad Randhir Kapoor's 71st birthday at a restaurant in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The birthday party was also attended by other members of the Kapoor family like Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Reema Jain and husband Manoj, their sons Armaan and Aadar. Unlike last year, Mr Kapoor's birthday was a family-only affair. Karisma shared a picture from inside the party, where Randhir Kapoor is seen cutting the cake. "Happy birthday,," reads the message on the cake and Samiera, Kiaan and Taimur's names were also there. Samiera and Kiaan are Karisma's children with ex-husband Sunjay Kapur while Taimur was born to Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in December 2016.Happy birthday, Randhir Kapoor.Kareena was dressed in a chic black outfit and paired her look with a pair of diamond studs. (We missed Saif and baby Taimur's pictures from the party).Karisma Kapoor wore an orange and red-coloured Bibhu Mohapatra dress. Karisma, Samiera and Kiaan posed for the paparazzi.Inside Randhir Kapoor's 71st birthday bash.On Thursday evening, Karisma shared an adorable picture of her family (minus the kids). "Happy birthday, papa," she captioned the picture, which appears to be taken during Taimur's first birthday party in Pataudi last December.Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He has starred in films likeandandare some of his recent films. He is married to actress Babita.