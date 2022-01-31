A Typical Message Exchange Between Kareena Kapoor And BFF Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor posted this. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

It's Amrita Arora's birthday today. And, on her special day, the sweetest birthday greeting came from her BFF and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Hashtag: BFF Goals. Agree? Kareena has raised a toast to their ever-strong friendship and wrote: “Happy birthday to my darling BFF…Here's to working out together, wine, cheese, palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays (heart icon). Life is so much more fun with you in it.” Kareena has also shared why Amrita Arora is a “keeper”. Because she “understands the power of afternoon naps.” LOL. Kareena has also shared their usual conversation about much-needed afternoon naps: “3.30pm…Beboo - KP? As in Kya plan hai? Amu - Gonna nap bro. Beboo - Me too...One eye is already shut. Amu - Will wake up and have chai and toast. Beboo - Me too. A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper.”

Reacting to Kareena Kapoor Khan's post, birthday girl Amrita Arora wrote: “Hahahahahaha bebooo” with laughing icons. In a separate comment, she has dropped a “love you” with a red heart icon.

See Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for Amrita Arora here:

On her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a photo of herself with her girl gang – Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhat– from Amrita's birthday party. “Happy birthday to my BFF. No one's like you. This is us,” she captioned the photo.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story

In her next Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo of Amrita Arora cutting her birthday cake with friends by her side. Kareena wrote: “My Amu” with two big red heart icons.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora's squad often hang out together.

In terms of work, Amrita Arora was last seen in the 2015 film Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects are Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan.