Kareena Kapoor On Playing Poo In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 'It Was A Difficult Character To Play'

Kareena Kapoor photographed at an event.

Highlights Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Good Newwz

She opened up about her career in the film industry

Kareena will next be seen in Angrezi Medium

Kareena Kapoor recently revealed that playing "over the top" character Poo in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was quite "difficult" for her. While talking to NDTV about her two-decade-long journey in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor opened up about playing iconic character Poo in the 2001's blockbuster film. When asked about her experience, Kareena said: "I think it was a difficult character to play. To be that over the top kind of character and be so convincing... I think the easiest thing is to cry and be emotional but to make people laugh and to kind of, you know, being a mainstream actor and play a character that has to be so over the top but so lovable is I think very difficult."

Kareena Kapoor co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Hrithik Roshan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film is still rules the hearts of many.

In the same interview, Kareena Kapor also talked about why she never tried to enter Hollywood. She said: "I still don't have that gumption...You need a lot of determination, a lot of gumption, a lot of grit and a lot of that. I have it but I don't have that much. Also, my priorities in my life are completely different. I am at different stage and I don't have that time and mindset to be so out there. It's never been a thought."

Watch her full interview here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Good Newwz. She has a couple of films in the pipeline such as Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Karan Johar's Takht.