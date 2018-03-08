Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar Don't Need A Reason To 'Dress Up'

If you're looking for Kareena Kapoor, here's where you can find her. The actress is chilling in London with her close friends - Natasha Poonawalla and Karan Johar, who is keeping us updated on Instagram. It appears that Kareena and Karan stepped out to catch up with friends and had a fun evening on Wednesday. "When in London, be all dressed up" - was the motto for Bollywood BFFs because, sharing a photo from what appears to be Wednesday evening, Karan wrote: "All ressed up for no reason at all!" Well, Karan and Kareena were nicely put together indeed - the 45-year-old filmmaker looked sharp in a chitah-printed suit and gold boots while Kareena let her patch-worked Gucci bag do all the talking.
Kareena Kapoor's manager has also accompanied the actress to the trip and has also made a few entries to the London diaries. For her day out in London, Kareena paired a metallic bomber jacket with white pants and added a pop of red with her lip colour. Love the look!
Kareena Kapoor and baby Taimur accompanied Saif Ali Khan to Udaipur, where he's currently shooting for a film.
Kareena Kapoor is expected to join the sets ofVeere Di Wedding soon, which will be her first movie after Taimur was born. The film's team had wrapped the Delhi schedule ahead of Diwali. Kareena Kapoor co-stars with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in Veere Di Wedding, which releases on June 1.