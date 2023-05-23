Kareena Kapoor Is Holidaying At This Beach Destination. No, It's Not Maldives

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor scooped out some time out of her busy schedule and checked into a beach destination. On Tuesday night, the actress shared a glimpse of her time there. The actress checked into Goa and posted a stunning selfie of herself from the destination on her Instagram stories. The actress can be seen dressed in a black outfit and she can be seen wearing red lip colour in the selfie, The caption on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story read, "Goa nights with a red lip." Kareena Kapoor began the year with a family holiday in Switzerland. A few months ago, she was holidaying in Kenya (more on that later).

See Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story

Kareena Kapoor's selfie game is super strong. Earlier this month, the actress shared this picture and she captioned it, "Hello Monday... lets see what you got in store for me."

Earlier this year, the actress was holidaying in Africa with her family. The actress captioned the post, "What you doin? Nothing...just hanging with my new friends..." Check out the post shared by Kareena earlier:

Posting a picture with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh from their vacation earlier this year, Kareena wrote, "Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild...Africa 2023..."

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project.

The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.