Kareena Kapoor Is Elder Sister Karisma's 'Role Model.' Here's What She Said

Kareena Kapoor with Karisma on the sets of an ad shoot. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Guess who Karisma Kapoor's role model is? Yes, her younger sister Kareena Kapoor. Kareena is currently among the top crop of actresses with successful films such as Veere Di Wedding and Udta Punjab to her credit. Karisma, speaking to Kareena on her radio show What Women Want, said: "Today, you are my role model. We are in the same profession and the kind of strength we offer to each other is amazing. Apart from you, our mom has been an inspiration who single-handedly raised us so well," reports news agency IANS. Kareena and Karisma are daughters of Babita and Randhir Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor is among the first women born in Raj Kapoor's family to work in films. She starred in a string of commercially successful films in the Nineties before she took a break after 2006 film Mere Jeevan Saathi. She returned to Bollywood six years later in Dangerous Ishhq, which bombed at the box office. Zubeidaa and Fiza are among her critically-acclaimed films. When Kareena asked Karisma about her 'comeback,' the Shakti actress said: "I don't get this comeback term as it isn't used or said in other industry when women have rejoined their workplace. We have an added pressure because we are from the entertainment industry. But, I am glad that game is changing and people have become so open-minded."

Speaking about staying relevant in the times of evolving cinema, Karisma said: "There is no recipe... It's all about moving with the times. I have spent 27 years in the industry. The formula for me is to keep up with the times and attempting different things which further helps to stay relevant."

Karisma Kapoor was married to businessman Sunjay Kapur and she took a sabbatical after their daughter Samiera was born in 2005. They are also parents to Kiaan,9.

(With inputs from IANS)