Kareena Kapoor Clocks 23 Years In Bollywood: 'Another 23 To Go'

Kareena posted this image. (Courtesy: KareenaKapoorKhan)

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor has been on top of her game for 23 years now. Yes, Kareena Kapoor completed 23 years as an actress on Friday and shared the important milestone with her social media followers and fans. Sharing an image of herself from the sets of her upcoming project The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “23 years of being born in front of the camera today… And hell ya another 23 to go… Photo - TBM shoot…" In the image, her face is hidden by a clapboard with just her gorgeous eyes peeking through. She also added a bunch of happy emojis. Needless to say, Kareena Kapoor received a lot of love from her friends and colleagues.

Her co-star in The Devotion of Suspect X co-star Vijay Varma said, “Many congratulations Bebo ji. You're the best.” Kareena's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor's BFF said, “Bebo,” with heart emojis. Neha Dhupia said, “More.” Shibani Akhtar said, “The best ever,” with heart emojis.

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor made her debut in 2000 with JP Dutta's Refugee opposite another debutant, Abhishek Bachchan. The actress even shared a poster of the film on Instagram Stories and added a heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Her sister Karisma Kapoor is an actor as is her cousin Ranbir Kapoor. In 2012, Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan and the couple has two sons together, Jeh and Taimur.

Here is an image that Kareena Kapoor shared recently with Saif Ali Khan and their two sons. Clicked while on vacation, the image features the family seated on a table filled with food. Sharing the image, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “We like our breakfasts to be colourful. Summer of 2023,” with heart and rainbow emojis.

On the work front, in addition to The Devotion of Suspect X and The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.