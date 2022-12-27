Kareena Kapoor And Son Taimur Are 'Here For The Look' As They Get Ready For Skiing

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who is busy holidaying with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, has been treating her Insta family to adorable pictures. Speaking of which, a while ago, she dropped an adorable mirror selfie on her Instagram stories featuring Kareena with Taimur. In the image, the mother-son duo can be seen in winter outfits. Kareena looks pretty in a white jacket paired with black pants, while Taimur can be seen in a yellow jacket paired with green pants. It seems they are getting reading for skiing as her son is wearing

a helmet and goggles.

Sharing the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "I'm here for the look," followed by a heart emoticon. Check out the post below:

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor dropped a montage video offering a glimpse of her Christmas celebration. This year, the Pataudi family celebrated the festival with their friends. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Christmas 2022." Soon after she shared the post, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Mahsha'Allah. Merry Christmas n lots (heart emoticon)." Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora dropped heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena's post:

On Christmas, Kareena Kapoor shared a video in which we see Saif Ali Khan playing the guitar like a pro. Towards the end, Jeh photobombs the video. Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "The best way to Christmas... is with my love playing the guitar... And having my babies and best friends around. Love, light, and music to all... Merry Christmas everyone," followed by a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X.