Keeping Up With The Kardashians - New Christmas Party Pics Shared By Kim, Khloe

Kim Kardashian shared this image. (courtesy: kimkardashian)

No one knows how to make a statement like the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The family of celebrities make headlines no matter what they do. For years now, the family's annual Christmas party has been the center of all eyes. This year too has been no different. The Kardashian-Jenner family have set the internet on fire with some glimpses of their party that was high on fun and glamour. The party, held at Kourtney Kardashian Barker's home in Calabasas saw friends and family in attendance. Red and white decor replete with a red Christmas tree and a performance from Sia were the highlights of the party. The Kardashian-Jenner family, known for their fashion statements, stuck to shades of red, white and black for the party. While Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian chose red gowns for the occasion, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian opted for white ensembles. Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, chose a black and nude gown for the party.

The children, meanwhile, were dressed in shades of black with elements of bling. A few glimpses of the party was shared by Kim Kardashian with just a white heart in the caption. See the post here:

Kim Kardashian also shared an image with her children and wrote: “Happy holidays.”

Khloe Kardashian has also shared images with her children, posing in front of a stunning Christmas tree. She kept the caption simple and just wrote: “Merry Christmas.”

In another set of images Khloe is seen with her daughter True Thompson wearing matching clothes. In the caption, she said: “My precious girl.”

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster also posed for images in matching clothes, looking lovely as always. “I hope everyone had a beautiful blessed christmas,” Kylie wrote in the caption. Videos shared over the weekend also saw Sia singing her hit numbers Snowman and Chandelier with North at the party. The Kardashian-Jenner family were last seen together in The Kardashians that documents the lives of these personalities.