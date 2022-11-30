Kanye West, Kim Kardhashian Finalise Divorce, Rapper To Pay $200,000 Every Month In Child Support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have got joint custody of their four children.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have finalised their divorce, according to People magazine. As per the agreement, Ms Kardashian will receive $200,000 per month in child support from Kanye West, who last year legally changed his name to Ye. The former couple share joint custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Ms Kardashian had filed for divorce from the rapper in February last year, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple was married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014.

According to the settlement, Ye will deposit the agreed amount in Ms Kardashian's account on the first day of every month. He will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses, People further said in its report.

Both Ye and Ms Kardashian have also agreed to settle disputes about the children by participating in mediation. But if any party fails to take part, the other will be allowed to take the decision in the dispute by default, the outlet further reported.

The divorce settlement comes nine months after Ms Kardashian was declared legally single after a court accepted her request to change her marital status.

Ms Kardashian and Ye started sating in 2012 and got married two years later, just months after the birth of their eldest daughter, North.

Trouble began in their marriage in 2020 after the rapper announced his controversial bid to become the President of the United States. During the campaign trail, he divulged deeply personal information about their marriage.

Ms Kardashian too addressed his bipolar disorder and, in a rare statement, asked fans for "compassion".

Then, the reality television star filed for divorce in 2021, after seven years of their marriage.