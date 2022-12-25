Christmas 2022: Kareena Kapoor Shares A Video Of Saif Ali Khan Playing Guitar. Bonus: Jeh's Cute Cameo

A still from the video. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who missed the annual Christmas family lunch at uncle Kunal Kapoor's house, seems to be having fun with "best friends". The actress dropped a video on her Instagram handle featuring her husband, Saif Ali Khan, playing the guitar like a pro. In the video, Saif looks dashing in a white kurta-pyjama set and pairs his look with a shawl and glasses. Towards the end of the video, Jeh photobombs the video. Looking adorable in a pink night suit, he walks towards Saif, calling him "Baba."

Sharing the video, Kareena Kapoor captioned the image as "The best way to Christmas... is with my love playing the guitar... And having my babies and best friends around. Love, light, and music to all... Merry Christmas everyone," followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Merry Christmas bhai bhabs n bachas. Lots of light n love."

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate Taimur's 6th birthday. On his birthday, Kareena shared a set of cute photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Tim,can you see the ends of the earth?Cause that's how much I love you. Keep dreaming my child,chasing sunsets and searching...And ofcourse jumping on our bed making your own music,strumming your air guitar...And when you make your own band...you know who is going to be cheering the loudest? Happy Birthday Son... #My Tim Tim#Mera beta#Happy birthday Tim."

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared a cute picture of Taimur eating a croissant and captioned it as "This family's love for croissant continues...Going for it... One day to go... Mera (My) Tim Tim ka birthday..." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X.