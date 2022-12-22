Kareena Kapoor's Munchkins Taimur And Jeh Enjoy Jungle Safari In Jaisalmer: Pics Courtesy: Saba Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan. (courtesy: sabapataudi)

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba keeps her Insta family on their toes by sharing cute pictures of her nieces and nephews. Speaking of which, on Thursday, she treated her followers to oh-so-lovely pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saif's munchkins Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh) from Jaisalmer diaries. The images are from their jungle safari. In the images, Taimur and Jeh are twinning in white printed sweatshirts. Along with the photos, Saba dropped a hilarious caption that read, "MY Munchkins Captured...in motion!" Based on their expressions, Saba gave captions to every picture of her nephews.

(Camera emoticon) 1: Bua Jaan says let's spot the animals on the road kids! (Camera emoticon) 2: Jehjaan, looks at the goats n camel while we drive...Tim is like this is pointless! Lol (Camera emoticon) 3: Tim looks like, seriously this is exciting?? Jeh, Hmm I agree bhai! ... taking a sip from his bottle."

Soon after Saba Ali Khan shared the post, her followers flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Taimur is pouting exactly like his mom," while another wrote, "Jeh looks cool baby."

Here have a look at the post:

The Pataudi family jetted off to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, to celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 72nd birthday. A few days ago, Saba Ali Khan shared a picture of Jeh enjoying a camel ride and captioned it as "Solo rider! Caption this! So... his expression is like " Common guys!' Let's GO!!" Bebo posed with Tim, I was trying to find a way to climb on! Staff was taking forever .... And guess whose expression says, If you're all done ... can we MOVE! Sun shining brightly too... hot day!"

Here have a look:



Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh are busy holidaying abroad.