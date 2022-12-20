Hope Saif Ali Khan Has Seen Kareena Kapoor's Husband Appreciation Post

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan never shy away from giving us couple goals. The latest example was seen on the actress' social media profile. Kareena, on the birthday eve of their son Taimur, posted glimpses of the family's outing at an undisclosed location. While the first two images feature herself and Taimur, the last picture caught the attention of her fans. It shows Saif Ali Khan, looking dashing as usual at a restaurant. He is seen wearing a black tee, blue jeans and fixing his watch. The actress loves sharing pictures of her husband with mushy captions and she did it again. “Ok my husband is very hot,” she wrote and added a red heart icon. Aren't they the cutest? See Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Stories here:

Before sharing Saif Ali Khan's photo, Kareena Kapoor dropped a stunning selfie on her Instagram Stories. She is seen trying a glam filter. "I'm not for filters but try karne mein kya jaata hai? (What's harm in trying)?” the actress wrote in the caption.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating Taimur's 6th birthday today. On Monday, the actress shared this ROFL picture of Taimur eating a croissant at the restaurant. She wrote, “This family's love for croissants continues…Going for it…One day to go…Mera Tim Tim ka birthday.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor's last project was Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Some of her upcoming projects include The Devotion of Suspect X and The Crew. She will co-star with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense-thriller while the actress will share screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Rhea Kapoor's film. Kareena Kapoor also has Hansal Mehta's untitled project lined up.

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.