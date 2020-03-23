Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Pray For Italy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak. See Throwback Pic

"My love and I are praying for you all," wrote Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

  • Kareena Kapoor shared a post on Monday
  • "Amore, Italy," she wrote
  • Coronavirus has claimed over 5,400 lives in Italy
New Delhi:

Kareena Kapoor shared a post on Instagram and prayed for Italy, which is among the worst hit by the Coronavirus outbreak. The virus has claimed over 5,400 lives in the country with more than 59,000 confirmed cases. On Monday, the actress posted a throwback picture of herself and actor husband Saif Ali Khan from their Italy vacation and wrote that they both are praying for all the people facing the outbreak in the country. "Amore, Italy. My love and I are praying for you all," Kareena Kapoor captioned her post. In the photograph, she can be seen posing with Saif Ali Khan in front of the Colleseum, which is located in Rome.

Several tourist spots, including the Colleseum, have been closed for indefinite time to stop the spread of the virus in Italy, which is currently in lockdown.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's latest post here:

Amore Italy My love and I are praying for you all

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Along with the whole nation, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ai Khan also observed the Janata Curfew on Sunday. The couple stayed indoors and spent quality time with their son Taimur. Kareena even posted two pictures of the father-son duo "doing their bit" in the balcony. She also urged people to "make the world a better place" and "play their part." Take a look:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classed the Coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China, as a pandemic. The worldwide Coronavirus cases have reached over 3, 50,000. India has reported over 430 confirmed cases and the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 7 in the country. The government has announced stringent measures as precautionary steps against the virus. New Delhi, Maharashtra and several other states are in lockdown.

kareena kapoor saif ali khan

